The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Thursday an additional 620 positive cases of the coronavirus, according to data from its website.

This brings the total number of cases reported in the commonwealth to 131,156 with an 81% recovery rate.

There have been a total of 7,635 deaths statewide.

In Centre County, the department has reported 387 cases of the virus, with 12,547 patients testing negative. The county's death toll remains at 11.

An additional 14,123 patients have tested negative for the coronavirus bringing the total number of patients testing negative statewide to 1,471,765.