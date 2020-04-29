The death of a loved one can be overwhelming for anyone to deal with.

“The experience of grief and loss can be an incredibly difficult experience, especially when loss involves a family member of another person who is very close to us,” Counseling at Penn State Director Benjamin Locke said via email.

The bereavement process is already difficult for many people to go through, but the coronavirus pandemic may heighten those struggles.

“Struggles related to grief can be amplified in times of wide-spread crisis, like COVID-19 that introduce other problems such as being unable to visit those we love in the hospital or being unable to have traditional ceremonies such as a funeral or memorial service,” Locke said.

Even during a time where face-to-face interaction is limited, students still have several virtual resources they can turn to if they’re struggling with the death of a loved one.

CAPS Tele-counseling

Although the remote-learning period has put limitations on the type of work the Student Health Center can provide for students, CAPS is still open for virtual services.

Students struggling with grief can call (814) 863-0395 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an initial phone appointment and come up with a specific tele-counseling plan.

Additionally, the Student Affairs website details the Student Health Center’s virtual mental health resources and how students can access its online counseling programs.

YOU@PSU

This new resource gives students one platform to access extensive resources for mental health. The virtual service isn’t specific to grief and instead explores topics within its three pillars — succeed, thrive and matter.

By creating a profile and searching “grief,” students will be met with a comprehensive set of resources to help them deal with the loss of a loved one.

The web pages provide students with support, advice, information, tips and stories. Examples of these pages include “Coping with Grief at College,” “Grief: Advice from an ‘Old Guy,’” and “Normal Responses to Trauma.”

Thriving Campus

Due to the remote learning period, the majority of students are completing their classes in their home town — meaning they may not have access to some of the resources State College has to offer. Luckily, CAPS’s Thriving Campus allows students to find mental health care providers in their current location.

Although most services won’t be offering in-person consultations, they may have virtual services available for new clients that can help students suffering from grief.

The Speaking Grief Project

This public media initiative is a multiplatform project that “explores the transformative experience of losing a family member in a death- and grief- avoidant society,” according to its official website.

The project, which launched in January, includes a television documentary, comprehensive website, social media campaign and various community engagement events that all aim to start open conversations about the grief process.

The documentary will premiere May 5 on WPSU. More information and related resources can be found here.

Koch Funeral Home

For members of the State College community, the Koch Funeral Home provides numerous resources to help individuals with the bereavement process.

Its website includes a section devoted to Grief Resources which includes a variety of specific web pages such as “10 Facts about Grief and Grieving,” “Dealing with Special Days and Holidays,” and “Understanding Bereavement.”

Additionally, the Koch Funeral Home website has a page that lists additional local grief organizations including Centre Helps, the Central PA Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Grief Connection of Centre County.

Heal Grief

Heal Grief is one of the most wide-ranging national media initiatives for students experiencing loss.

In addition to its own set of comprehensive resources, programs and discussions, the website includes an interactive map that students can use to select their state and find camps and workshops, support organizations and centers, professional therapists and counselors and events related to the grieving process.