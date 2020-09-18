Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced that the Pennsylvania Department of Health has signed a contract with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to create new coronavirus testing clinics in Centre and Columbia counties.

The testing sites were created in response to the rising coronavirus cases in those counties, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania government.

“Since the beginning of September, we have seen an increase of 1,109 cases in Centre County and 173 cases in Columbia County, which gives us significant cause for concern,” Levine said in the press release.

The testing site in Centre County will be located in Nittany Mall and can test up to 500 people per day, according to the release. The testing site will be open from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM from Sept. 25 to Oct. 3.

Levine said that the Pennsylvania Department of Health plans to work with Centre County government officials to try and stop the spread of the coronavirus, according to the release.

