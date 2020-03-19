Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has taken more action to inhibit the spread of the coronavirus.

Wolf ordered all non-life-sustaining businesses to close their doors by 8 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release.

Businesses that can remain open include grocery stores, gas stations and health care facilities. Restaurants and bars can continue to offer take out.

The state will begin taking enforcement actions against businesses who do not abide by the order at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday.

There have been 185 confirmed cases in Pennsylvania. There are currently no known cases in Centre County.

