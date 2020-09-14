Joanne Schafer, the deputy director and recycling coordinator at Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority, said she has taken on a new role since the coronavirus pandemic began.

“I’ve sort of become known around the office as the mask police,” Schafer said, jokingly.

When the coronavirus pandemic began impacting various aspects of daily life, CCRRA had to continue its typical services in a modified manner to ensure the safety of its employees and the community.

Schafer said like other organizations, CCRRA did not know how the pandemic would spread back in March.

Because of this uncertainty, CCRRA paused its curbside recycling program for approximately one month after two collection workers picked up recycling from a home with a confirmed positive coronavirus case.

At the time, Schafer said the virus was thought to have a high surface transmission, so CCRRA quarantined the two employees for 14 days and shut down curbside pickup in order to prevent a spread of the virus through the collection process.

To inform people of the switch, CCRRA Education Coordinator Amy Schirf said she had to get the word out to approximately 25,000 homes throughout Centre County within a matter of days, and the authority had to add 20 new recycling drop-off locations to account for the change.

Despite the addition of multiple drop-off locations, Schirf said they still filled up quickly, prompting her to check on them throughout the week.

If a site was close to overflowing, she would inform the collectors, who she said often showed up to take care of the overflow either later that day or early the next morning.

According to Schafer, this quick turnaround often required her to bring in a few employees on their days off or at unscheduled hours.

Schafer added that the authority also had to make various operational changes to its physical locations, including its office, municipal waste transfer station, scale house, recycling drop-off locations and interpretive center.

Although some employees, including Schirf, have been working from home since the pandemic started, the office layout has been adjusted for those who still need to attend each day.

Schafer said they spread out the seating in the lunchroom, transitioned to virtual board meetings and closed the office to the public to prevent nonessential interactions.

Social distancing and mask-wearing are also being enforced at each of the authority’s locations, according to Schafer.

CCRRA Executive Director Ted Onufrak also said the authority initially broke its staff into two shifts to minimize and control contact, but ended up doing away with this method after about six weeks because Pennsylvania’s coronavirus protocol no longer required it.

Onufrak said much of the authority’s operation does not involve significant human interaction, with the exception of the scale house, where community members can turn in recyclables for a price depending on the item’s weight.

He said this location sees approximately 200 vehicles per day, so they have encouraged visitors to pay with a card as opposed to cash and asked them not to sign the weight slips to prevent unnecessary interaction.

CCRRA also closed its interpretive center and suspended tours of the recycling plant for the rest of this year, but Onufrak said CCRRA will reevaluate this decision in January.

Onufrak said the center, which is primarily used as a space to educate the public on proper recycling and waste management, typically sees 10,000 to 12,000 people per year.

According to Schafer, about 5,000 people also visit the recycling plant for tours annually.

To make up for the temporary suspension of tours, Schirf said CCRRA is partnering with local news organization WPSU to produce a virtual tour of the recycling plant.

She said WPSU is planning to film a whole series of virtual tours of places throughout Centre County, but the recycling plant is the first one in the works.

Schafer said offering this virtual tour to the local schools, which usually bring their students in to learn more about recycling, will help CCRRA continue to meet its goals amid the challenges presented by the pandemic.

“Part of our mission at the authority is to educate people about solid waste and recycling,” Schafer said. “We’ve really had to do an about-face [to continue these efforts].”

Until the virtual tour is finalized, which is estimated to occur in a couple of months, Schirf said she has also continued her job of educating the community through increasing the authority’s social media presence, sending newsletters and answering community members’ questions via phone calls.

“At work, a lot of my time is spent doing different things now,” Schirf said. “I’ve just been trying to find different, creative things to do that I would never have had to do before.”

As time has passed, Onufrak said the authority has made sure to take into account new information experts have learned about the virus and the state government’s latest coronavirus mitigation recommendations.

Onufrak said cleaning frequently touched surfaces, wearing masks and gloves and using hand sanitizer at any of the CCRRA’s locations or out on a collection route have remained essential, but the authority has also added Plexiglas dividers throughout the office to enforce distancing between employees.

With some of the local school districts shifting to temporary remote instruction, Onufrak said he is preparing to make arrangements in case any of his employees who cannot work from home end up having to care for their children during their regular working hours.

Onufrak said he does not yet have an official plan for this, but his goal is to ensure CCRRA’s work is accomplished while allowing his employees to tend to their families.

Aside from all of the procedural alterations the authority has had to make, Schafer said the nature of recycling itself has changed — an experience she has viewed as an “interesting social experiment.”

According to Schafer, the authority’s lost revenue and coronavirus-related expenses — mainly on personal protective equipment and sanitizing materials — have added up to $400,000 so far.

Schafer said the authority has lost revenue with the decrease in trash and commercial recycling rates, partially due to restaurants and bars being closed or operating under limited capacity.

Onufrak said the absence of Penn State football games has also contributed to this revenue loss.

Schafer said this financial decrease will not be too significant of an issue in the short term, but that the authority may have to revisit the issue with greater scrutiny if revenue loss continues for too long.

Although the challenges presented by the pandemic and the resulting need for adjustments within the authority have been atypical, Onufrak said all of the employees recognize the importance of taking everything in stride.

“[The changes] aren’t difficult things,” Onufrak said. “They’re just things we’re not used to. Everyone pretty much knows their role and what needs to be done, so we just keep doing it.”

Mirroring this sentiment, Schirf emphasized the importance of maintaining employee and community safety throughout the process.

“They’re always trying to make sure they are doing everything in the safest way they can with the information they have at the time,” Schirf said. “Even if it’s a tough decision, we adapt for the safety of the employees and the community.”

