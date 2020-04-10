In the midst of a global pandemic, one Penn Stater is encouraging people to be there for each other with empathy and kindness.

Mark Brennan is a professor and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) chair in community, leadership, and youth development at Penn State. He was a graduate student at Penn State before working as a professor at the University of Florida. Then, he returned to Penn State, where he is part of the faculty of the College of Agricultural Sciences.

Brennan recently had an article published by USA Today in which he says, “We’re all first responders.”

Brennan said himself and a few of his colleagues had the idea to submit something in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We thought it was important to get the message out there that everybody has a role to play,” Brennan said.

Brennan believes that even though the virus may not affect someone directly, it doesn’t mean they should not be helping others in any way they can.

In the article, Brennan advises people to perform “deep and simple” acts for others because he feels that, despite the fact that coronavirus is a global pandemic, many of its ripple effects are local.

One deep and simple act Brennan said people can do is video chatting the elderly to show them they care. He said even though someone might not show it, everyone is nervous.

“Those [individual actions] are just as important, maybe even more important than big, broad national-level types of actions,” Brennan said. “It still comes down to the people on our block, or in our neighborhood."

Brennan said he believes providing empathy and kindness is the most important factor in a crisis. He spoke about how government action takes time, but showing empathy and kindness can be a first response of sorts.

“Listening to people, talking to people, just doing random acts of kindness, those kinds of things go an awful long way,” Brennan said. “When those things are missing, things like panic, paranoia and maltreatment of each other can come out because people get afraid.”

According to Brennan, this pandemic is giving social media the opportunity to do what it was designed for — creating posts around the world to raise spirits.

He said that people might be restless because they want to help, but they can’t leave their homes. So, they point to social media as a way to make a positive impact.

“Having those posts out there to counterbalance all the toxicity is really important,” Brennan said. “It’s only the bad stuff that gets promoted sometimes but there’s many more examples of people doing good.”

Mary Kate Berardi is a UNESCO graduate fellow and graduate assistant for WPSU at Penn State and encourages people to focus on themselves at a time like this.

“A lot of us aren’t necessarily thinking clearly and it’s the old adage that until you take of yourself, you can’t take care of anyone else,” Berardi said.

Berardi said empathy is all about “open and honest communication” and it is important to give people the opportunity to talk even if you don’t have the answers.

Regarding what she sees as the societal, interpersonal after-effects of the virus, Berardi hopes people will be more understanding because we are all getting a chance to see into other people’s lives.

She noted that in Zoom meetings, pets might come on screen or children might want to say “hello,” which may serve as a distraction. If people see this, they might be more aware of what others are trying to “juggle.”

“I would really love it if these random acts of kindness we’re seeing continue,” Berardi said. “I’m hoping it opens up people’s eyes and makes everyone a lot more caring.”

Brennan said he is also interested to see the after-effects of the coronavirus as far as how people act towards each other.

“When I’m driving around, I see people waving to each other a lot more than I used to,” Brennan said. “There’s a human connection that’s growing in lots of ways. I hope people don’t take each other for granted as much.”

Brennan also said previous tragedies and periods in American history might give us a preview as to how things will play out once the pandemic leaves, but most of these events have followed very different patterns.

He said the World War II generation was very civically engaged and volunteered, and this continued for the rest of their lives. On the other hand, Brennan noted after the 9/11 attacks America saw a “massive” increase in people’s connectedness and willingness to give, but that disappeared just a few months later.

Brennan said even though we’ve managed throughout the past few weeks with Zoom meetings and social distancing, “we’re losing a lot of the human contact.”

“The more you use empathy, the more you find ways to use it. You see the impact it can have and that makes us want to do it more,” Brennan said. “And, it’s not just giving out hugs because one of the things we see is that people get through crises much better with [empathy].”