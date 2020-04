As of Saturday, April 4, there are now 10,017 cases of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

The total number of deaths statewide now sits at 136, according to the site.

Centre County currently has 39 cases with no reported deaths.

All 67 Pennsylvania counties are under Governor Tom Wolf's stay at home order through April 30. Three counties — Elk, Fulton and Jefferson — have zero cases, according to the site.