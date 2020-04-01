April 1 marks the first day of Penn State’s Pride Month, and the university’s Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity has released its schedule of events.

Adapting to the university’s remote learning period, the center has moved many of its previously planned events to a variety of platforms, including Zoom, YouTube and Facebook Live.

Recreating Pride Month online will have the added benefit of greater accessibility, as students at commonwealth campuses can now participate in University Park’s Pride programming, according to Brian Patchcoski, the director of the center.

Patchcoski noted that the center’s new online presence is not limited to Pride Month. The center has moved nearly all of its programs online, including its appointments, mentorship program and discussion groups.

This year’s Pride Month has events geared toward LGBTQ students and workshops for allies and faculty members. Some events are collaborations with student groups or other Student Affairs programs at Penn State.

The center has also released the name of the Pride Month keynote speaker, Chella Man, whose speech will be broadcast via Zoom.

Throughout the month of April, the center will post PRIDE shoutout videos on its social media accounts, featuring people and organizations across the commonwealth, according to a press release.

See the full list of events below.

PRIDE Zumba, April 1 at 5:30 p.m.

Stephanie Whitesell, the center's office coordinator, will lead a Zumba session via Zoom.

Community Hangout with CSGD, April 2 at 5 p.m.

Part of the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity’s weekly check-ins, in which queer students can connect with the center's staff and student leaders over Zoom.

Loud and Queer, April 8 at 5 p.m.

LGBTQ students will speak about their experiences. This is part of the center's Late Night program, which has moved to Zoom.

Student Ally Workshop, April 13 from 4:30-6 p.m.

In this Zoom workshop, students will learn about LGBTQ terminology and history, and ways to be a better active ally to the community.

Pride Month Keynote Speaker: Chella Man, April 17 at 4 p.m.

Chella Man, best known for playing superhero Jericho in the DC Universe series Titans, will give a speech via Zoom. Man — a YouTuber, actor, model, artist and LGBTQ activist — will share his experiences as a transgender, deaf, genderqueer and Jewish person of color.

Safer People Safer Places LGBTQ+ Foundations Workshop, April 22 from 9-11 a.m.

This workshop for faculty, staff and graduate students will provide a baseline knowledge for creating inclusive spaces for LGBTQ people. After completing the workshop, participants will be listed on the Safer People Safer Places website as a network member.

Sustainable Sweeps, April 22 at 5 p.m.

In part of the center's Late Night program, second-hand books, movies, clothes and more will be “auctioned” for free in a Facebook Live event from the center.

Community Hangout with CSGD, April 23 at 5 p.m.

Part of the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity’s weekly check-ins, in which queer students can connect with the center's staff and student leaders over Zoom.

Day of Silence, April 24

During the National Day of Silence, students across the country take a form of silence to raise awareness of anti-LGBTQ bullying and harassment in schools.

Lesbian Visibility Day, April 26

This day seeks to celebrate and recognize lesbians.

CSGD Reacts, April 29, 5:00 p.m.

The Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity will react to new LGBTQ music on the center's YouTube channel as part of the CSGD’s Late Night program

Transgender and Gender Inclusion 101 Workshop, April 30 from 9-11 a.m.

This workshop for faculty, staff and graduate students covers basic terminology associated with the transgender and gender non-binary community, discussions around gender diversity, challenges the community faces and ways to be an ally. The workshop will be held via Zoom.