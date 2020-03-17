The United States government is working on mitigating the economic downturn brought by the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced they are floating the possibility of sending every United States citizen a $1,000 check in a press conference.

The announcement comes amid the spread of the coronavirus in the United States, which has led to a major stock market decrease as lockdowns and closures begin to take place.

No official details have been released regarding the plan.