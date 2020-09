Pennsylvania saw 496 additional positive cases of the coronavirus, increasing the commonwealth's total cases to 140,359, according to Tuesday data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The recovery rate is reported to be 81%.

There have been 7,791 deaths statewide and 11 deaths in Centre County since March.

Centre County has reported 686 total cases to date, including 638 confirmed and 48 probable cases.

A total of 1,614,717 people have tested negative in the commonwealth to date.