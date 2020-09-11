Editor's note: All numbers come directly from Penn State’s coronavirus dashboard

Penn State reported 275 new coronavirus cases across all of its campuses Friday, bringing its university-wide total to 708, according to data from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10 on its online coronavirus dashboard.

One Penn State employee tested positive for the coronavirus at University Park from a randomly screened test. A total of 129 employee tests were conducted and 57 tested negative.

Seventy one employees are waiting for their test results.

At University Park, there are a reported 288 cases from this week’s data, including 260 from on-demand testing and 28 from random testing.

As of Friday, last week’s data showed a total of 416 cases at University Park.

Penn State’s Abington, Altoona and Brandywine campuses each have one case from on-demand tests. The Hershey campus has two cases from on-demand tests.

A total of 1,463 University Park students were tested, including 777 on-demand and 686 selected randomly.

A total of 132 students are in on-campus isolation and 77 students are in on-campus quarantine.

Across University Park’s campus this week, a total of 3047 students have tested negative for the virus.

A total of 1483 students are waiting for their test results.

This week’s positivity rate at University Park is 8.6%, which includes only students who were both tested and received their results. Data is taken from the numbers reported by Penn State from Monday to Friday.