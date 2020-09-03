Temple University announced it will move the majority of its classes online for the fall semester after working with its healthcare professionals and leaders at the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, according to a university release Thursday.

Temple President Richard Englert and Executive Vice President and Provost JoAnne Epps said in the release the university has performed 5,000 coronavirus tests and most of the positive cases are asymptomatic students.

Only a “small number” of students had mild “flu-like” symptoms, the release said.

According to Temple University’s website, there are 212 total active cases.

Only classes deemed essential by the dean of a college will now be in-person while the remaining estimated 95% of classes will be held remotely online.

“We recognize there will be students in university housing who may want to return home, and for those who choose to leave by Sunday, Sept. 13, we will provide a full refund of housing and meal plan charges for the fall semester,” Temple University’s press release said.

Students who have to stay on campus out of necessity will be authorized to stay.

Students who wish to remain on campus to protect themselves or family members who are considered to be high risk are able to do so, as resources will still be provided to students if they choose to live on campus.

The release said the university will share additional details "in the next few days."