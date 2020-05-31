One additional case of the coronavirus was reported in Centre County, bringing the county total to 153 cases, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

In Pennsylvania, there were 511 additional reported cases, bringing the total to 71,926 cases statewide.

There are 5,555 deaths statewide, compared to Centre County’s seven deaths.

Additionally, 383,111 patients have tested negative statewide, compared to Centre County’s 2,135.

RELATED