We entered uncharted territory Wednesday night.

The spread of the coronavirus and how it’s going to continue to impact our daily lives has been on everyone’s minds for a few days now. But once it was announced that an NBA player –– the Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert –– had tested positive for the coronavirus, things began to change. And fast.

No one could have expected this. And there’s no precedent for how to move forward.

But it’s clear what needs to happen, and all of the separate leagues and conferences have begun to act appropriately –– it’s time to hit the pause button on sports for the time being.

This is a global pandemic and it’s time to come together as a society to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

And that’s exactly what is taking place. There will be no NBA, NHL or MLS games for the time being. The baseball season has been delayed by at least two weeks. The NCAA Tournaments across all winter and spring sports have been canceled. The Big Ten canceled the remainder of its winter and spring sport seasons.

It’s almost impossible to fathom what these next few weeks (and maybe months) will be like. We’ve never seen anything like this before, and who knows if we’ll ever see anything like this again.

But there comes a time and place where sports have to take a backseat for a while, and it’s clear that time has come.

Of course, there are plenty of questions (specifically in college athletics) that will arise because of all of the different cancelations.

Will seniors in all of these sports receive an extra year of eligibility?

What happens to the massive television contracts that pay massive amounts of money to the NCAA and the individual conferences?

The economic implications to all of this –– just in the sports world –– are so complicated that you and I can’t even comprehend at this time.

But I do know this –– this isn’t the time to criticize the decisions that have been made. It's okay to be disappointed by what has transpired. Nobody wanted any of this to happen.

But it had to happen. We have never experienced anything like this before. Take a deep breath, wash your hands and stay healthy.