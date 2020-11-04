The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 2,795 additional positive cases of the coronavirus Wednesday.

In total, there have been 217,666 cases and 8,890 deaths statewide. As of today, 2,374,265 patients have tested negative and 75% have recovered in the commonwealth.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf said that "case counts have reached an all-time high in Pennsylvania."

#COVID19 case counts have reached an all-time high in Pennsylvania. Please protect yourself and your loved ones from this virus. The best thing we can do right now is keep our distance, wear masks in public, avoid crowds, and practice good health habits. pic.twitter.com/A17fqvxZd4 — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) November 4, 2020

He asked people to continue to "keep [their] distance, wear masks in public, avoid crowds, and practice good health habits."

There have been 4,190 total positive cases and 37,891 negative cases in Centre County. Additionally, there have been 20 deaths countywide.

