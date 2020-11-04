New Coronavirus update graphic
Graphic by Ben McClary

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 2,795 additional positive cases of the coronavirus Wednesday.

In total, there have been 217,666 cases and 8,890 deaths statewide. As of today, 2,374,265 patients have tested negative and 75% have recovered in the commonwealth.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf said that "case counts have reached an all-time high in Pennsylvania."

He asked people to continue to "keep [their] distance, wear masks in public, avoid crowds, and practice good health habits."

There have been 4,190 total positive cases and 37,891 negative cases in Centre County. Additionally, there have been 20 deaths countywide.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags