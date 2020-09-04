The Timothy J. Piazza Center for Fraternity and Sorority Research and Reform released the data of a national survey examining fraternities' and sororities' readiness to return to campuses this fall semester in a report Wednesday.

The survey collected anonymous data from 13 institutions, including 67 fraternities and 59 sororities, and the results show between one-third and one-half of greek organizations will still engage in behaviors that can potentially increase the spread of the virus, including hosting parties, holding in-person events, and going to bars.

Respondents were asked questions within five specific categories which include respondents’ demographics and living situations; opinions on the pandemic; how students imagine studying and living during the fall semester; thoughts about their fraternity or sorority chapter; and their overall well-being, according to the report.

Of Interfraternity Council respondents, 9.8% reported they would not likely wear a mask in classrooms, 10.9% reported they would not likely wear a mask in public settings and 23.5% reported they would not likely follow coronavirus guidance on foot traffic patterns.

Of Panhellenic respondents, 3.3% reported they would not likely wear a mask in classrooms and 2.9% reported they would not likely wear a mask in public settings and 9.9% reported they would not likely follow coronavirus guidance on foot traffic patterns.

Sixty institutions showed interest in participating in the survey and 20 actually administered the survey.

The Piazza Center was created in Jan. 2019 after the hazing-related death of Timothy Piazza, a former Penn State sophomore.

Piazza was a pledge for the now permanently banned Beta Theta Pi fraternity chapter.