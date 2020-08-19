The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a total of 126,149 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, an increase of 570 cases from Tuesday.

A total of 122,605 are confirmed cases, while 3,544 are probable.

In Centre County, three additional confirmed positive coronavirus cases have been reported for a total of 362 in the county, and 10,969 people have tested negative for the virus countywide.

Since March, there have been 7,523 coronavirus-related deaths across the commonwealth. 1,368,318 people have tested negative. The recovery rate is reported to be 79%.

