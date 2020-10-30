Airbnb has modified its policies in Pennsylvania to prevent parties on Halloween.

According to an email from Airbnb public affairs employee Ben Breit, the company banned single day rentals in its properties over Halloween weekend and has issued a warning reminding anyone renting an Airbnb over the weekend that parties have been banned in Pennsylvania locations.

Airbnb issued a global party ban in August, and according to Breit, guests who violate the ban “may be subject to removal from Airbnb or legal action if they violate Airbnb’s rules on parties."

Anyone booking a stay at an Airbnb over Halloween weekend must check a box verifying that they understand the company’s policies on parties.

