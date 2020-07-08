The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 849 cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 92,148.

The total number of deaths in the state is now 6,812, while 774,378 patients have tested negative.

In Centre County, there are 232 cases of the coronavirus, and 5,042 patients have tested negative. There have been eight deaths in Centre County.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 450 new coronavirus cases The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 450 positive coronavirus cases,…