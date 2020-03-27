In the transition to remote learning, students and faculty have been urged to maintain as much of their former routines at home as possible.

For students in ROTC, that means attending classes on Zoom in their uniforms.

Although the coronavirus has disrupted many of ROTC’s plans, the program is operating with a sense of business-as-usual — but via Zoom.

According to Miles Kelley, a member of Air Force ROTC, the organization has maintained “a sense of professionalism.”

Students who left their uniforms at Penn State still wear “business professional clothing,” Kelley (junior-civil engineering) said.

“We still use customs and courtesies properly whenever we address cadre members, even if it’s over a Zoom conferencing meeting,” Kelley said.

Still, according to Army ROTC student Sarah Beard, ROTC students’ experiences with remote learning are the same as many Penn State students’.

“We’ve just been hosting Zoom sessions during the normal class times, and the classes are pretty small and discussion-based, so it’s actually worked out pretty well,” Beard (sophomore-psychology) said.

ROTC students also have “leadership labs,” which have been taught mostly with pre-recorded PowerPoint videos and a Zoom session afterwards if anyone has questions, Kelley said.

Other components of ROTC were not as easy to move online. Physical training, which used to take place at 5 a.m., is now being done independently, according to Livi Simmerman.

“Everyone’s just logging their physical fitness [hours] and sending it up the chain so that people in charge of them can make sure that they’re staying in shape during this time,” Simmerman (junior-digital and print journalism) said.

Several training and social events have been canceled. A field training exercise, or FTX, was scheduled for later in the semester, as well as a formal military ball and an awards ceremony. Penn State ROTC’s Ranger Challenge Team will no longer be able to compete in a military skills competition at West Point.

Other events, like a mandatory training exercise for juniors over the summer, are still in limbo as the coronavirus situation continues to develop.

ROTC students’ reactions to the situation have been similar to many Penn State students’, Beard said.

“We’re bummed that we’re not up at Penn State and seeing everybody, and of course we’re missing out on other training aspects,” Beard said.

Seniors, Beard added, are “pretty disappointed because they’re unable to see all their friends before they graduate.”

Seniors in ROTC have an extra ceremony in addition to commencement, called commissioning, when they officially become a second lieutenant in the army, and Beard said the fate of the commissioning ceremony is still unclear.

Still, according to Simmerman, “everybody’s going about it right now is as positive as they can be.”

While the transition to remote learning has been somewhat chaotic, especially at the university level, Beard and Kelley said ROTC has handled it relatively smoothly.

In Kelley’s opinion, ROTC benefited from the military’s propensity for contingency plans.

ROTC is always prepared for circumstances like bad weather or even an active shooter in the Wagner Building, according to Kelley.

“We were caught off guard by this virus taking over society,” Kelley said, “but we at least had a general direction that we knew we wanted to head in order to keep things running smoothly.”

ROTC students are in an unfamiliar situation, and they’re missing a lot of practice.

“But at the same time,” Beard said, “I think there’s ways that we can work around that and there’s ways we can be creative and when things start to get back to normal, we can make that up.”

Kelley does not expect ROTC students to face long-term difficulties from the remote learning period, because the ROTC curriculum is very repetitive. The field training exercise, for instance, is done every semester and is very similar for freshmen and sophomores.

Kelley explained all of the cadets who are being prepared for field training via the FTX will have “at least two, if not three” FTXs to experience.

“For the most part, everyone in the cadet corps is very comfortable with adapting to the situation,” Kelley said. “Everyone is still working hard to do their part, and I can tell that none of our cadets are really cutting corners.”