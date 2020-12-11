At Mount Nittany Medical Center, more than 40 coronavirus positive inpatients are currently being attended to, according to a Friday press release.

Mount Nittany Health reported 47 inpatients between ages 35 and 91 who have tested positive for the coronavirus are in the hospital’s care. As of Friday, 75 coronavirus positive inpatients have been admitted to the center in December.

An average of 39 coronavirus positive inpatients per day have been admitted to Mount Nittany Health in December. In November, 143 coronavirus positive inpatients were admitted at an average of 22 coronavirus inpatients per day.

During October, a total of 58 coronavirus positive patients were admitted in October with an average of 11 inpatients per day.

Chief Medical Officer Nirmal Joshi said in the release the daily number of coronavirus positive patients in the hospital has consistently been at or near 40 during December, with numbers reaching close to 50 in the last several days. She anticipates these numbers to grow in the next "few weeks."

“It is absolutely necessary that we consistently practice preventative measures, including social distancing, masking and frequent hand washing in order to mitigate the spread of the virus,” Joshi said. “Please do your part to help out our hospital and our community.”