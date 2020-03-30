There have been 693 additional positive cases of the coronavirus in the past day in Pennsylvania, bringing the total up to 4,087, according to the Department of Health.

The commonwealth also reported 11 more deaths, with the death toll now at 49 in Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia County now has more than 1,000 cases with 1,007 and Montgomery County has 540 cases, as well.

Centre County now has 24 positive cases, with two new cases.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

How to stay motivated while taking classes virtually | Opinion As we enter the fourth week of online classes, I have noticed some things.