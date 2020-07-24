Coronavirus Update Graphic
Graphic by Noah Riffe

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 105,571 confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, an increase in 1,213 cases from Thursday.

There have been 7,101 virus-related deaths statewide, with a reported 75% recovery rate.

In Centre County, there are now 276 confirmed coronavirus cases, an increase in one from the day before, and 7,465 people have tested negative for the virus countywide.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags