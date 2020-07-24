The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 105,571 confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, an increase in 1,213 cases from Thursday.

There have been 7,101 virus-related deaths statewide, with a reported 75% recovery rate.

In Centre County, there are now 276 confirmed coronavirus cases, an increase in one from the day before, and 7,465 people have tested negative for the virus countywide.

