The Centre County Government asked all residents not visit county offices in-person, an effort to decrease the spread of the coronavirus, according to a statement from the county's board of commissioners.

County offices will remain open during this time and essential businesses and services can be contacted via phone, email and other virtual platforms.

County personnel are available to assist and answer residents' questions. Some employees will be working remotely.

A department directory is available on the county’s website to allow residents to contact specific staff members.

Additionally, President Judge Pamela Ruest declared a judicial emergency on Monday, March 16 until at least April 14 in the 49th Judicial District. All criminal and civil jury trials have been postponed until further notice.