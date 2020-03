Pennsylvania now has 63 cases of the coronavirus, according to a tweet from the State Department of Health.

An additional 16 cases were confirmed today, with each patient being isolated in their home or treated in a hospital, according to the tweet.

Lehigh and Luzerne counties each confirmed their first cases, with Allegheny, Bucks, Cumberland, Delaware, Monroe, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties adding more to their total cases.

Centre County has no known cases.