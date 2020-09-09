Based on Pennsylvania’s coronavirus early warning monitoring dashboard, Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Rachel Levine released a status update of coronavirus mitigation efforts in the commonwealth Tuesday.

The update is based on data collected from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3, and is compared to data collected from Aug. 21 to Aug. 27.

The data showed as of Sept. 3 there had been a seven-day increase of 5,453 cases in Pennsylvania, compared to the previous seven-day increase of 4,188 cases, an increase of 1,265 cases statewide over the past week.

According to the data, the statewide positivity rate rose to 4% from 3.2% last week.

Centre County currently has a positivity rate of 5% and is listed as a county with “concerning percent-positivity” that will continue to be monitored closely, according to the release.

Centre County was listed as one of two counties in Pennsylvania in the “substantial transmission” category this week, the other being Columbia County. There were 20 counties in the low level of transmission and 45 considered "moderate."

According to a statement, the Pennsylvania departments of Education and Health will speak to school district representatives in Centre and Columbia counties to discuss possible implications of obtaining “substantial transmission” status.

The data showed that 44%, or 1,953, of the 4,442 confirmed positive coronavirus cases reported in the past week “provided an answer” to the question as to whether or not those infected spent time at a business establishment 14 days prior to the onset of symptoms.

Business establishments include restaurants, bars, gym or fitness centers and salons or barber shops.

Of that 44%, 13.5%, or 263 people, reported they did visit a business establishment 14 days prior to the onset of symptoms. Of those, 157 individuals specifically reported visiting a restaurant.

Additionally, of the 4,442 confirmed positive coronavirus cases reported in the past week, 45%, or 2,002 people, responded to the question as to whether they attended a mass gathering or other unspecified large event.

Of that 45%, almost 14%, 273 people, responded they had attended a mass gathering or large event 14 days prior to the onset of symptoms.

A mass gathering is defined as an event with more than 250 people in attendance outdoors or more than 25 people indoors.

According to the statement, the data proves businesses and mass gatherings are “potential locations” where exposures and transmission may have occurred.

The Department of Health updated its travel recommendations Tuesday, removing California and adding North Carolina to the list of states recommended for a 14-day quarantine upon returning to Pennsylvania.