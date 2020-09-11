Penn State has received a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture to study SARS-CoV-2, otherwise known as the novel coronavirus, that causes COVID-19 to infect and spread among livestock.

The college of agriculture, led by clinical professor of binary and medical science Suresh Kuchipudi, has been given a $1 million grant by the USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture to study this matter.

According to Penn State News, the spread of the coronavirus will continue to pose a threat to mass livestock and will mutate as it spreads, making this research important.

"Coronaviruses are prone to mutations introduced by several mechanisms during viral replication," Kuchipudi said. "Cross-host exposures are an important step in the transference of viruses to new hosts, and host-switching events could happen as a result of increased contact between the viruses and these potential new hosts."

Researchers will also be observing other factors such as the antibodies in animals to gain knowledge on the effects of those as well.

"In addition, we will develop diagnostic tests and use them to monitor the presence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in livestock animals," Kuchipudi said. "We expect that our results will aid in the development of rapid decision-making strategies to safeguard the agricultural supply chain, the health and security of livestock, the safety of food, and the well-being of the farming community."