The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 335 positive coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the commonwealth total to 79,818 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 533,013 negative cases and 6,319 virus-related deaths. Pennsylvania patients have also seen a 75% recovery rate from the virus.

Centre County has had 172 positive cases, 3,148 negative cases and six virus-related deaths.

RELATED CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Centre County reports six additional coronavirus cases The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 362 cases of the coronavirus on…