Happy Valley's Got Tallent
Kaylee Simmons (14), daughter of Tracey Simmons, performs during Happy Valley's Got Talent Auditions to benefit Tides on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016. Finalisat will be announced this coming Wednesday leading up to the final concert on April 2.

 Alonna Brumbaugh

The tenth annual Happy Valley's Got Talent has been canceled due to "ongoing uncertainty" and concerns surrounding coronavirus, according to the event's Facebook page.

The event, which benefits the Tides program, was to be held at 7 p.m. on April 25 at The State Theatre.

"The very nature of Tides is to support and care for those in our community," the Facebook post said. "We are sensitive to this issue and put the health, well-being and care of our families, performers, supporters and our community above all else."

