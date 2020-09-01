Penn State announced its coronavirus dashboard will be updated on Tuesdays and Fridays, according to a Penn State news release.

Results posted on Tuesday will include data since the previous Friday through Sunday, and results posted on Fridays will include all of the data from the previous week.

The release also included coronavirus updates from Penn State’s commonwealth campuses.

Penn State Behrend has two new cases — one symptomatic and one asymptomatic — bringing the campus’s total to three positive cases.

Penn State Schuykill also has one new asymptomatic case, the campus’s first case.

No other Penn State commonwealth campuses have any known coronavirus cases, according to the university.