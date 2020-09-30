The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 1,153 positive cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 158,967.

There have been 8,142 reported deaths statewide.

In Centre County there have been 2,644 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with 26,564 patients having tested negative.

Currently, there are six patients in the county hospitalized from the virus. Statewide there 539 patients hospitalized.

The death toll in Centre County remains at 11.

An additional 12,366 patients have tested negative for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of people testing negative statewide to 1,879,127.