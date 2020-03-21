The Allegheny County Health Department announced the first coronavirus-related death in the county this morning, meaning two people in Pennsylvania have now died from the virus.

As of 12 a.m. Saturday, an additional 103 positive cases of the virus have been reported in Pennsylvania, bringing the commonwealth total to 371.

All of these individuals are in isolation, either at their homes or at a hospital being treated.

The Department of Health is reporting one case in Centre County. Mount Nittany Health said on Friday that two people tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus in its systems, which are in Central Pennsylvania.

