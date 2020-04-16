As the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt American life, there has been a mix of both criticism and praise for President Donald Trump’s response.

There have been debates on nearly every aspect of the federal response, but seemingly the most controversial is President Trump’s use of the term “Chinese virus” in place of the “coronavirus.”

Jacob Klipstein, newly-elected president of the College Democrats, said he thinks Trump is using the term “to get liberals to say ‘it’s racist,’”

Klipstein (junior-political science, history and jewish studies) said he believes the term is being used as a distraction from the task at hand: defeating the coronavirus.

Rafay Nasir, president of the College Independents, said he believes the term is being used to shift blame. However, Nasir (senior-biology, and health policy and administration) said he believes China is not free of blame.

“[China] had a poor initial response, plagued with disinformation,” Nasir said. “But this information does not excuse Trump from his poor handling of the situation. Both can be true: Trump and China are both at fault.”

However, Sean Semanko, president of Penn State’s chapter of Turning Point USA, said he is glad Trump is using the term “Chinese virus.” Semanko (senior-advertising) said Trump “threw the blame right at where it belonged: the Chinese government.”

Beyond terminology, much of the coronavirus debate is centered around the execution of the federal response.

Klipstein said the federal government “shouldn’t keep talking about reopening the economy and risking lives for the health of the Dow Jones,” as he explained his belief that the administration is more focused on the economy and politics than saving lives.

“His brand of corruption is all over his response to this virus and it will lead to more people dying than originally had to,” Klipstein said. “Then again one person dying… is more than enough.”

Semanko did not offer any criticisms of the Trump administration’s response thus far.

“It's always easy to say in hindsight what we could've or should've done,” Semanko said, adding that he “strongly approves of how the Trump administration is handling the historic Chinese Virus crisis.”

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Semanko looks to the future and hopes that once the coronavirus is contained, the Chinese government is held accountable for its alleged mistakes.

Nasir said the Trump administration shouldn’t lift guidelines for “at least another one to two months” and should proceed with caution thereafter.

As Trump continues to hold daily press conferences concerning the coronavirus, there have been discussions about whether or not administration officials, including Trump, are on the same page as the medical experts who are on the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Semanko said he thinks the task force is “completely on the same page.”

“If there ever appears to be any disagreements, it's really just different minds looking at things differently,” Semanko said. “Trump has a businessman's mind. [Dr. Anthony Fauci] has a scientist's mind. I'm glad all these different minds are at the table. This is how the best solutions are born.”

Nasir speculated that the Task Force may not always be on the same page, but he still thinks that Trump is listening to advice from Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx.

“Dr. Fauci has become an important nonpartisan figure in our coronavirus response. He is the voice of science and reason,” Nasir said. “I think Trump listens to him because he knows that people respect what he has to say.”

Klipstein, however, does not believe that Trump and Fauci are on the same page.

“Dr. Fauci and President Trump aren’t even on the same reading level,” Klipstein said. “If Trump had been listening to [Fauci] from the beginning I am certain deaths could have been avoided.”

Klipstein, a New York native, expressed gratitude for his state’s response.

“[New York Gov.] Andrew Cuomo has done a good job handling this crisis and getting us what we need, but President Trump has left us high and dry and off to fend for ourselves,” Klipstein said.

He added that he hopes that President Trump will respond better in Pennsylvania.

Semanko expressed his praise for the federal, state and local responses in Chester County, Pennsylvania. He applauded the efforts by both the government and by private citizens.

“[Pennsylvania Gov. Tom] Wolf has been doing a good job,” Nasir said, adding that he has seen minimal federal involvement in the commonwealth.

Editor’s note: Jacob Klipstein is a student member of The Daily Collegian’s Board of Directors.