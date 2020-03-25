WATCH: State College Area School District workers give out lunches to families as all schools are closed

Despite the fact that all schools in Pennsylvania will be closed at least through April 6 to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, the State College Area School District is still making an effort to make sure their students get fed the lunches they rely on every school day.

District employees have been giving out lunches to student families for about an hour each school day stationed at three separate locations through the State College area, including the North Atherton Weis parking lot.

Families can drive up to the distribution site, roll down their window and get their lunches with little to no human contact.

Each family must have the student present in order to be eligible for a meal, and families are limited to one per day.

Meals per student include things like milk, either regular or chocolate, yogurt, Goldfish crackers, various fruits and vegetables and premade sandwiches.

The distribution site also offers free female hygienic products for those who need them.