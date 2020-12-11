The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 12,745 coronavirus cases in the commonwealth on Friday, bringing the total number of statewide cases reported since the pandemic began to 470,034.

In Centre County, there have been a total of 7,456 reported cases, with 380 new cases reported since Tuesday, Dec. 8. Out of these, 7,086 cases are confirmed and 105 are probable.

Fifty people in the county remain hospitalized and five ventilators are in use. An additional 11 deaths have been reported in the county since Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 96.

Centre County has also seen 49,791 negative tests. Across the commonwealth there have been 12,235 deaths to date with 3,009,510 negative tests.

The current recovery rate in Pennsylvania is 58%.

All statistics provided come from the DOH’s latest release on Friday, Dec. 11.