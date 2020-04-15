During Wednesday’s press conference, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine both announced initiatives regarding communities vulnerable to the coronavirus.

In her prepared remarks, Levine discussed the Department of Health’s efforts to document the spread of the coronavirus in long-term care facilities and personal care homes.

Due to this recent endeavor, Levine said, the Department of Health has discovered many cases of coronavirus in these facilities.

There are now 3,316 cases of coronavirus in long-term care facilities and personal care homes across the commonwealth, and 297 deaths, which is nearly half of all coronavirus deaths in Pennsylvania.

A county-by-county breakdown of cases in long-term care facilities and personal care homes can now be found on the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s website with the rest of the coronavirus data.

In Wolf’s remarks, he discussed the coronavirus’s disproportionate impact on people of color in marginalized communities.

The Department of Health has recently become more focused on the ways the coronavirus exacerbates existing health disparities for people of color, Wolf said.

In an effort to better understand this issue, Wolf announced the creation of a COVID-19 Response Task Force for Health Disparity which will be led by Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Coronavirus: Over 26K cases reported in Pennsylvania On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 1,145 new positive cases of th…