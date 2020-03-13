The Big Ten conference announced that all organized team activities have been suspended until April 6 and will be re-evaluated at that time.

Big Ten said in a statement that it will use the time to evaluate the situation with medical professionals and institutional leadership in deciding the next steps in handling the coronavirus concerns.

"The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus," the statement said.

The conference previously announced the cancellation of all conference and nonconference competition on Thursday.

