During Dr. Rachel Levine’s press conference on Tuesday, she discussed the idea of Pennsylvania’s curve flattening and the demographic information regarding cases.

Levine said the curve has been flattened “significantly,” following up the information by referencing the change in last week’s and this week’s new cases. However, she said the number of new cases is still not ideal, and residents must continue to follow statewide precautions.

She added that Pennsylvanians will only know the true peak in coronavirus cases in retrospect.

Levine reported that 60 percent of demographic information that is mandatory for healthcare workers to record is missing.

Healthcare workers have been sent a reminder through through Health Alert Network to record demographic information with every case so statistics regarding race, gender and more can be released.

As the curve flattens, Levine said that stay-at-home orders and other precautions will be lifted on a regional or municipality basis. She added that the decision would be made Gov. Tom Wolf.

Levine said businesses could open and stay-at-home orders could be lifted within the next few months. She described the “new normal” will occur in a “stepwise, progressive” fashion.

