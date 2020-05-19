Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf vetoed three coronavirus-related bills he said would go against the safe reopening of the commonwealth, according to a Tuesday press release from his office.

Wolf said the bills "violate the separation of powers" and would make changes that interfere with his administration's plan for reopening Pennsylvania.

Senate Bill 327 would allow counties to implement their own plans for reopening, including when businesses can open their doors. The bill includes a provision that would bar commonwealth agencies from enforcing virus-related regulations until 90 days after the "COVID-19 disaster emergency" declaration is terminated, unless the legislature grants permission for a regulation to advance.

Wolf's veto message called the bill "a legislative infringement on executive rule-making authority."

House Bills 2388 and 2412 would let "various industries" reopen in counties that are still in the red phase, which have the strictest virus-related regulations.

Wolf's veto messages for these bills said his administration has consulted expert epidemiologists and public health officials to determine which counties enter which phase — red, yellow or green.