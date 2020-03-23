The Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center is currently treating its first inpatient case of COVID-19, according to a Penn State news release.

"Specially trained medical teams" are treating the patient — a non-employee adult — via proper coronavirus medical protocols.

The medical center is in "close contact" with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Due to federal privacy laws, no further information has been given on the patient’s health status.

Recently, Hershey Medical Center announced its first outpatient employee coronavirus case.

The hospital is one of Pennsylvania's four "designated centers" ready to care for patients with a disease "of national concern," according to the release.

Hershey Medical Center is open to treat patients but has temporarily halted non-essential surgeries, tightened its visitation policy and implemented an "incident command structure," according to the release.

Currently, there are 479 coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania and two deaths as a result, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.