Two Penn State students have contracted the coronavirus, according to university spokesperson Wyatt Dubois.

Both of the students studied abroad this semester, and have not been back on campus. One is home in the United States and has been asymptomatic — meaning they have shown no symptoms — and the other is still abroad. Dubois said the student abroad is “feeling better.”

The individuals are the first Penn State students confirmed to have the virus.

In Pennsylvania, 52 new cases of the virus were announced Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 185. One individual, an adult in Northampton County, has died.

There are currently no known cases in Centre County.

