Social distancing, business closures and a possible economic downturn may have profound impacts on the way society operates in the future once the coronavirus pandemic fades into the background.

Those who study labor and employment have raised many questions about these impacts. Some have wondered if working remotely become the new norm, if paid sick leave be provided for all employees, or what job losses mean for wealth inequality or health insurance gaps.

Paul Clark, professor and director of Penn State’s School for Labor and Employment Relations, said that while he does not predict a “wholesale shift” to remote work, it is likely to become more commonplace in the future as a result of increasing familiarity with the option.

“One interesting example of a new way of providing important services that we will learn much more about as a result of the current crisis is telemedicine,” Clark said via email. “Could costs be lowered by having routine checkups or treatments for non-threatening health problems be done virtually? We will learn a lot about telemedicine’s potential in the course of the pandemic.”

Ultimately, however, Clark said future changes to work and employment trends depend on the outcomes of “experiments” currently being conducted with new ways of doing things.

Mary Bellman, an associate teaching professor of Labor and Employment Relations, also said flexible work arrangements might become the new norm as companies and supervisors realize there is more to gain from their employees working from home.

Bellman said the pandemic could shift how some view workers’ rights and increase wealth inequality. This is because as the unemployment rate rises, people with more protections — like paid sick leave or good health insurance — are generally safe, while those with less protections don’t have the same financial safety nets.

“I hope workers will demand more equitable treatment so they have more to stand on,” Bellman said. “But there is some resistance in this country to providing that. I’m hopeful we will trend that direction, but I don’t think it’s automatic, and it won’t happen without workers demanding it.”

Bellman also said the pandemic will likely increase interest for labor unions or advocacy organizations as companies with better or larger unions push employers to provide more benefits.

A stimulus package recently passed by congress providing a wage replacement for four months to those who have lost their jobs. This is different from what most states do when someone loses their job, which is give them unemployment insurance. That typically accounts for half of the person’s previously earned wage.

Many workers, such as those in the gig economy or undocumented immigrants, don’t receive insurance or stimulus package benefits.

Sarah Damaske, an associate professor of sociology, labor and employment relations and women's studies, studies job loss and unemployment in Central Pennsylvania. She said the distinction between the stimulus package and state unemployment benefits is important because making half of usual wages is “financially devastating” for many Americans.

Damaske, like Bellman, said she is worried that wealth inequality would be exacerbated by the pandemic.

“[An increase in inequality] is certainly what happened during the Great Recession,” Damaske said via email. “In my work, I find that inequality is exacerbated by job loss and that middle-class men end up better positioned to take advantage of opportunities than do middle-class women or working-class men and women.”

However, Damaske said there are things citizens can do to support fellow community members who are struggling or who have lost their jobs, like calling local officials, donating to programs that support families and giving money to food banks.

“We can also give some of our time by volunteering for a local food pantry or seeing if there are opportunities to grocery shop for local seniors who would be at greater risk if they were out and about,” Damaske said.

Clark said he hopes the current crisis will lead people to understand how dependent we are on one another, during both crises and normal times.

“Each of us depends on the work that other people perform on a daily basis,” Clark said. “Hopefully we will all take a greater interest in making sure everyone is treated with respect and dignity at work and is paid fairly.”