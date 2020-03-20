In light of similar memorial-type events like the Taco Bell vigil, senior Grant Hart organized an online vigil via Zoom on Friday for the graduating class of 2020 to mourn the cancellation of in-person classes and the postponement of commencement.

“Today, we are here to mourn the loss of our senior year,” Hart (senior-information sciences and technology) said.

The Facebook event detailing the vigil said the purpose of the vigil was to remember “all of the great memories of the past 3.67 years” and to have “a time to be with friends and mourn the loss of the last 8 weeks of our senior year.”

Over 35 people virtually attended the vigil on the online streaming platform that Penn State professors have been using to teach classes — and mourn they did.

The vigil started off with a speech from Hart with about why he organized the vigil and what the rest of senior year being canceled means to him.

“I just wanted to say that I’m sad that these last eight weeks have been taken away from us, definitely by the best judgement of our state and our government,” Hart said. “It’s sad to see that any proper goodbyes have been postponed or canceled.”

Hart said that the “level of uncertainty” is tough for a lot of seniors, as this class has now been taken out of the “perfect bubble” that is Penn State and State College before the next part of their lives begins.

Following Hart’s heartfelt memorial to the senior class’s time at Penn State, a moment of silence was held, even though everyone’s Zoom mics were already muted.

The event detailed prior on the registration form that it was BYOC (Bring Your Own Candle), and many brought them, from small fake candles to lighters to real, flamed candles.

Sarah McLachlan’s “In The Arms of an Angel” played shortly after.

Here are some other highlights and memories shared throughout the vigil:

The students recounted all that the senior class has been through across their (almost) four years — from the clown riots of fall 2016, to the riots when the Penn State football team beat Ohio State and when the Eagles won the Super Bowl.

They lamented numerous State College staples that they’ll no longer be able to visit as students, such as Yallah Taco, Canyon Pizza and Sher Halal Gyro.

They discussed how they have to miss out on 55 Days at Cafe, the Blue-White game and many other spring semester staples.

They reminisced about living in the at-the-time unrenovated East Halls dorms.

They wondered what the Willard Preacher has been up to.

One man continually chugging beers throughout the vigil.

The vigil ended with a “We Are” chant, shared by a group of disheartened but hopeful seniors miles away from each other over the internet.

MORE COVERAGE

Coronavirus: Penn State seniors react to final semester being cut short, postponement of commencement At no point in the modern history of Penn State had the commencement ceremony held at the en…