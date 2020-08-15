UPDATE:

A cluster of coronavirus cases at UNC's Sigma Nu fraternity has been identified, according to an alert by the university.

The individuals in the fraternity — which is located at 109 Fraternity Court, Chapel Hill — have been identified by the university and are "isolating and receiving medical monitoring," according to the alert.

Original story:

Two clusters of the coronavirus found on Friday at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have been traced back to residence halls, according to The News & Observer.

The students who tested positive are in residing in Ehringhaus Community and Granville Towers, according to an alert sent by the university.

The state of North Carolina defines a cluster as at least five cases in close proximity.

UNC said 1,002 students were living in Granville Towers as of Monday. Ehringhaus Community "appears to have been designed for 640 residents," but it is unclear how many of the residents are follow coronavirus guidelines in the suite-styled living option, according to the article.

About 5,800 students are currently living in dorms at UNC Chapel Hill, and half of its classes involved in-person instruction, according to the article. The campus resumed classes on Monday, Aug. 10.

UNC Chapel Hill is a public research university with a student population of around 30,000, less than Penn State University Park’s population of approximately 46,000.

The city of Chapel Hill has a population of approximately 61,000, while State College has a population of about 42,000.

