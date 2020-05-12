The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional three cases of coronavirus in Centre County on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 122.

An additional 837 positive cases of the coronavirus were reported in the state, according to a PA Department of Health press release. This is about 300 more reported cases than yesterday’s 543 additional cases.

The total number of cases statewide is now 57,991.

There have been 3,806 deaths statewide, with 237,989 patients testing negative to date.

The charts below track the number of cases in Centre County and Pennsylvania since the first cases were reported.