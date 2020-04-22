Two Penn State alumni who are running political campaigns have felt the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic, ranging from finances to interpersonal communication.

Tom Brier (D) is running for Pennsylvania’s 10th congressional district seat in the U.S. House of Representatives and Brittney Rodas (D) is running for the 105th district seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. Both candidates said the pandemic has strengthened their views and exposed shortcomings in their communities.

“It has simply reinforced all the values that our campaign has built around, which is supporting the community, supporting working families and trying to build a community that people can thrive in,” Rodas said. “It shows that every area would need improvement.”

Similar to Rodas, Brier said his views on healthcare and unemployment have been strengthened.

“We still tie healthcare to employment for so many people, at a time when 22 million people lost their jobs, shows the structural flaw of our healthcare system,” Brier said. “You see it in low income areas, where there's a disproportionate effect on minorities, who not only don't have the ability to really social distance, but also don't have the economic sustainability to not work.”

Despite both candidates’ views strengthening, their grassroots campaigns have felt unexpected financial hits. Brier said that the postponement of Pennsylvania’s primary elections until June has created an extra month of expenses that his campaign’s budget had not accounted for.

“It's really difficult to call someone for money at a time when people are losing jobs and they're worried about their kids and their health,” Brier said. “It's trying to find the proper balance there between still raising money and maintaining our momentum and just being respectful of where people are right now.”

Rodas, who prefers canvassing and face-to-face campaigning, has been calling constituents to inform them of resources readily available to them. She also asks for money, but in smaller amounts.

“Instead of calling people asking for $100 or $150, we're calling asking for $5 or a $10 recurring payment if it's something that they can do,” Rodas said. “At this point, we're calling and making sure that people know about there are resources available through the United Way or that the school district is providing free lunches for children. It's really about becoming a leader in the community at this point.”

Rodas said she has been a “huge advocate” for the United Way, and has donated blood to the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank and essentials to the Humane Society of the Harrisburg Area.

She has also been encouraging constituents to donate when she calls them because she said it’s difficult to gauge the severity of someone’s situation over the phone.

“I understand that not everybody has money to give or tangible resources, but one of the most valuable things you can give is your time,” Rodas said.

Along with his campaign sending “upwards of 85,000 texts” in three weeks, Brier has had to switch up his campaigning, as well. However, he has been proactively finding virtual means to keep up momentum among his young staff and supporters.

“I'm lucky because we have a young staff… We've done Zoom happy hours and we started a podcast where I speak with people in the district who are on the frontlines of the COVID response — teachers, nurses, physicians, everybody who's really on the front lines of defense with this,” Brier said. “That's been a good way to share the stories of the ordinary heroes who are really protecting us right now.”

Brier’s campaign has also been informing constituents of mail-in ballots, even creating a “10 vote challenge,” where upwards of 200 people are getting 10 friends to submit an application for a mailing ballot.

However, he is still unsure about voter turnout in June.

“I do think turnout will be low, especially now that Bernie Sanders has dropped out of the race and there's no competitive presidential, but it's hard to really forecast what that means,” Brier said. “I think it's really fluid right now and I feel good about where we’re at.”

For those close with Rodas and Brier, campaigning has put the coronavirus pandemic into perspective at a personal level.

“My husband laid off 100 employees and we're making sure they have everything that they need, and we want to have these relationships that are much more than just, ‘Hey, I'm the best candidate,’” Rodas said. “It’s about, ‘I can be a leader for everything right that you need me to be a leader in.’ It has definitely created more of a personable and vulnerable experience.”

Brier said he has seen some of his young staff members’ college careers cut short, and he is taking this opportunity to do a lot of campus outreach.

“I think in many ways, the voices of students can be overlooked right now and they're struggling just as much as anybody else,” Brier said. “We have a voter registration team set up at all seven colleges in our district and it was the seniors who were really taking the lead on that. Now I won't see a lot of the students when I was planning to see them throughout the spring, and it's been tough to watch them navigate their final college months virtually.”

As Election Day approaches, Rodas, who said the issues she has been facing in her campaign are bipartisan and nationwide, is urging constituents to pay attention to elected officials as “true colors” begin to show.

“The actions that we see happening right now from our elected officials, our candidates and our leaders in the community really shine a light on who's actually doing this for the right reasons and who's here for the community,” Rodas said.

Echoing Rodas, Brier said that Americans should take this time of quarantine and social distancing as if it were a once in a lifetime opportunity to “build a better world.”

“This is a difficult time, but it provides us with a chance to start over and rebuild,” Brier said. “Bring people together in a way that brings hope and builds an economy and a healthcare system that works for everybody and just builds a society that we can be proud of, instead of one that we have to be fearful of and uncertain of our place in.”

