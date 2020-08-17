The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a total of 124,844 coronavirus cases on Monday, an increase in 384 cases from Sunday.

Since March, there have been 7,468 coronavirus-related deaths across the commonwealth. 1,342,475 people have tested negative. The recovery rate is reported to be 79%.

In Centre County, one additional confirmed positive coronavirus cases has been reported for a total of 354 in the county, and 10,727 people have tested negative for the virus countywide.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE