The University of Michigan has announced that due to coronavirus, all final exams will take place remotely, graduation ceremonies have been canceled, and students are strongly encouraged to return to their permanent residences.

Professors and faculty are expected to reach out to students and communicate with them how final exams are to be taken. Classes are going to be taken remotely beginning March 16, and students are expected to not be on campus.

All Spring 2020 graduation ceremonies have been canceled, and The University of Michigan has announced that they are coming up with an alternative plan to “celebrate 2020 graduates” at a later date.

In addition, events on campus will be canceled. Students who cannot return home can stay on campus, as housing, dining, University Health Services, and libraries will remain open.

All faculty and staff on any University of Michigan campuses are eligible for a maximum of 80 hours of paid leave in case of exposure or contraction of COVID-19. This only applies to full time employees, part-time employees are eligible for an undisclosed allocated amount of paid leave.