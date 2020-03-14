Coronavirus Update
Graphic by: Noah Riffe

The total number of coronavirus cases in the commonwealth has risen to 45 on Saturday afternoon, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

While the number of confirmed cases remains at six, four new presumptive positive cases have been identified.

The counties impacted by the spread of the coronavirus are Northampton, Chester, Montgomery, Bucks, Wayne, Cumberland, Delaware, Philadelphia, Monroe, Pike and Washington counties.

As of today, approximately 340 people are under investigation.

