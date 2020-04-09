Some Penn State students like Xavier Mack have faced difficulties since Gov. Tom Wolf decided to extend Pennsylvania's stay-at-home order to the end of April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mack (sophomore-plant sciences) said the stay-at-home order has restricted his life to inside the walls of his home — and he has not taken that lightly.

“Depression is the biggest threat right now for me,” Mack said. “I have not left the house in weeks and I can not say how much I miss my friends. Sure, we have texted back and forth every now and then, but it is not the same.”

While Mack and his friends have attempted to stay in contact over the duration of the pandemic, events throughout the day such as scheduled classes and work shifts have caused the group to have little communication.

Other students like Lara Waldt have also felt the impact of how the stay-at-home order has affected their social life.

“My social life nearly halted, or [at the least] has been severely hindered,” Waldt (sophomore-plant sciences) said.

Walt added that in addition to organizations and activities she is a part of not being able to meet, she has not been able to visit her grandmother, who Waldt said was quarantined weeks prior to the stay-at-home order being announced in late March.

Besides the lack of socialization, both Mack and Waldt said that the stay-at-home order has affected their lives beyond their circles of socialization.

“I have absolutely no motivation to do much of anything beyond the bare minimum [for my classes],” Mack said. “Especially now that the grading system is pass or fail.”

In addition to Mack having a lack of motivation, he said that working out and eating on a regular schedule have also become a challenge for him.

Waldt, however, has had a reaction to the stay-at-home order that is almost completely different compared to Mack’s.

“The boredom of being home makes me feel lazy and unproductive, so I try to be creative,” Waldt said.

Activities Waldt has adapted include trying new recipes, reading novels, revitalizing her home with new decorations and finding ways to stay physically active.

“I have become more motivated to workout, since staying fit is a priority of mine,” Waldt said. “ I run, do HIIT and yoga to keep a healthy body and mind.”

Yet both students agreed that the stay-at-home order has greatly impacted their education in a negative way.

“When I began college, I vowed that I would never work in my dorm or apartment because I'm a firm believer in the separation of work space and living space,” Mack said. “Instead, I've done almost all my work either in the library or the second floor of the Pollock Building in the computer lab. Now that I'm forced to work from home, there are so many distractions that I cannot work nearly as effectively.”

Waldt added that she never could have imagined that she would ever take online classes at home. She also said that online classes have turned out to be much harder than she anticipated.

“There are not as many exceptions as I would have hoped in times of a pandemic,” Waldt said. “I think STEM classes are difficult to learn remotely, since the content is usually dense. Office hours and TA hours are not as helpful as they are in-person. I truly believe professors should be more compromising, since learning in the home environment without my notebooks proves to be challenging.”

Walt said though professors are generally doing a great job at responding promptly and coming up with a personal solution to resolve certain situations, either the instruction method or course content must change.

Yet above everything else, Mack said that the lack of socialization is what the worst part of this pandemic is for him.

“Nothing can ever replace face-to-face socialization,” Mack said. “Meet up with your friends whenever you can, however often you can. 'Study now, you can enjoy later' is one of the biggest lies in existence. Opportunities to study and improve your academics will always be there. Your friends may not be.”